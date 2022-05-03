Spot silver (XAG/USD) prices have flatlined near their 50-Day Moving Average at $24.40 on Thursday, as the ongoing focus on the Russo … as the US dollar rises alongside yields amid cautious …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD flatlines in mid-$24.00s despite rising US yields - May 3, 2022
- Gold hovers near 2-1/2-month low; investors focus on Fed rate decision - May 3, 2022
- AVINO GRANTS OPTION TO ENDURANCE GOLD TO ACQUIRE OLYMPIC CLAIMS; CONTINUES WITH STRATEGY OF DIVESTING OF NON-CORE ASSETS - May 2, 2022