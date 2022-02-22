Silver remains on the front foot around intraday/monthly high. Rising wedge, five-week-old horizontal hurdle to challenge buyers. 200-SMA acts as extra support to confirm downside bias. Silver …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD pierces $24.00 to renew monthly high - February 21, 2022
- Silver Prices Remain Steady Following Plans for Biden-Putin Meeting - February 21, 2022
- Silver prices have barely budged in months, even as global silver demand looks to reach a record this year - February 17, 2022