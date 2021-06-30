Silver (XAG/USD) is consolidating at the 200-day moving average and holding over the 55-week ma at $25.14. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, maintains a long-term …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD points to the upside above the $25.14 mark – Commerzbank
Silver (XAG/USD) is consolidating at the 200-day moving average and holding over the 55-week ma at $25.14. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, maintains a long-term …