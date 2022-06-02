Silver prices are holding onto gains in wake of a barrage of US labour market data. XAG/USD was last up around 1.3% in the $22.10 area and eyeing a test of last week’s highs. Focus is now turning to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD rallies above $22.10, shrugging off barrage of US data pre-NFP - June 2, 2022
- Silver Price Prediction – Silver prices rally despite rising yields and stronger dollar - June 1, 2022
- Sensex, Nifty Set To Fall; RIL, Auto Stocks, Vedanta, Bata India, IndusInd Bank In Focus - June 1, 2022