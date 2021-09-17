Key support lines from early 2021 and late 2020 challenges further downside. 50-DMA guards recovery moves, yearly support eyed during further weakness. Silver (XAG/USD) licks its wounds around $22.90 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sits at critical support juncture around $23.00 - September 16, 2021
- J-K LG releases silver souvenir coin, inaugurates e-library - September 16, 2021
- LG releases silver souvenir coin, inaugurates e-library - September 16, 2021