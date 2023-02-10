Silver price portrays corrective bounce near 10-week low. Clear downside break of weekly trading range, sustained trading below 200-HMA favor XAG/USD sellers. Silver buyers should remain cautious …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD stays on bear’s radar around $22.00 - February 10, 2023
- After deleted tweets emerge, 50th Ward challenger aims to shift campaign focus to rival: ‘I hope Ald. Silverstein’s record receives as much scrutiny’ - February 10, 2023
- Gold edges higher in choppy trade as investors await U.S. economic data - February 9, 2023