In case this attempt is successsful, it will head towards the resistance at 94.50 which may be bearish for silver and gold price today. It should be noted that Treasury yields are under strong …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Silver Price Daily Forecast – Silver Rallies As Treasury Yields Decline - November 4, 2021
- Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides an Operations Update - November 4, 2021
- Gold marks time as investors focus on Fed - November 2, 2021