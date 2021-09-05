Silver Price Prediction – Prices Slide as Yields Rise Following Strong Claims Data

Silver prices moved lower and continue to remain rangebound. The dollar moved lower, which helped buoy silver recap some of its losses. Traders now await Friday’s non-farm payroll report. Expectations …
