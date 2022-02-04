If the number is a big miss, it would suggest that the labur market is not as solid as the Fed anticipated and it may lead to an even softer U.S dollar, which is ultimately bullish for precious metal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Silver Prices Firm Up Ahead Of U.S Jobs Data – What’s Next? - February 4, 2022
- Silver prices firm up ahead of US jobs data – What’s next? [Video] - February 4, 2022
- Gold lackluster as dollar gains ground with cenbanks in focus - February 3, 2022