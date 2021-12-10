Silver prices are currently in wait-and-see mode as focus shifts to the closely watched U.S Inflation figures on Friday, which are expected to set the tone for the Federal Reserve’s strategy on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Silver prices in ‘wait and see’ mode as traders await US inflation data – What’s next? [Video] - December 10, 2021
- Silver Price Prediction – Prices Slide Following Strong Claims Data - December 10, 2021
- Gold gains as dollar slips - December 9, 2021