Silver prices increased, testing resistance levels. The dollar moved sharply lower, which helped buoy the yellow metal. U.S. Treasury yields were mixed as the 2-year yield moved higher and the 10-year …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Silver Dollar Resumes Exploration Drilling at the La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico - January 13, 2022
- Silver Prices Surge on Strong Inflation Report - January 13, 2022
- US Dollar Struggles Around Powell, Brainard Nomination Hearings - January 13, 2022