VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / Silver X Mining Corp. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:AGXPF)(FRA:WPZ) (“Silver X” or the “Company”) announces the appointment of Fiona Grant Leydier as Vice President, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Silver X Mining Announces Appointment of Vice President Investor Relations - February 6, 2023
- Gold rebounds but holds below $1,900 on Fed fears, firm dollar - February 6, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds but holds below $1,900 on Fed fears, firm dollar - February 6, 2023