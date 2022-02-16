Recycled silver 2021E is 196Moz (Silver Institute/Metals Focus), which accounts for the difference between … categorising it as a precious metal and therefore often used for currency, jewellery and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- How to Invest in Silver as an Inflation Hedge - February 16, 2022
- Silver’s sustainable future - February 16, 2022
- Silver Expected To Trade At Rs 80,000 Per KG Over The Next 12-15-Months - February 16, 2022