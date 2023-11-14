Sterling is up around 1.6% so far, while the Swiss franc is up 2.5%. Speculators now hold a modest short position in sterling, having whittled away at the largest long position in nine years over the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Sterling steady after UK wage data; U.S. inflation in focus - November 14, 2023
- Yen hits fresh low as focus turns to US CPI data - November 14, 2023
- Gold hovers near 3-week low as dollar firms, focus on US inflation data - November 13, 2023