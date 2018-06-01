“It’s refreshing that some strong economic data today took some focus off the trade … settle at $1,299.30 per ounce, silver dipped 2 cents to $16.44 per ounce and copper rose 3 cents to $3.10 per pound. CURRENCIES: The dollar Japanese rose to 109.51 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Stocks, interest rates and dollar climb on strong job report
“It’s refreshing that some strong economic data today took some focus off the trade … settle at $1,299.30 per ounce, silver dipped 2 cents to $16.44 per ounce and copper rose 3 cents to $3.10 per pound. CURRENCIES: The dollar Japanese rose to 109.51 …