The anticipated gold rebound is underway, and the significant upper knot of yesterday’s session isn’t concerning – gold is not rolling over to the downside here. Let alone silver. I view yesterday’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Silver prices slump back to $27.00 level as US bond yields surge - February 16, 2021
- Stocks Ripe for a Breather As Gold and Silver Remain Strong - February 16, 2021
- Demand for bullion products forces retailers to suspend some silver sales - February 16, 2021