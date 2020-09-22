European stocks rebounded from their tumble on Monday, while U.S. futures continued their selloff alongside shares in Asia. The dollar extended its biggest daily gain in three months.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Stocks Rise as Dip Buying Tempers Economic Concern: Markets Wrap - September 22, 2020
- Stocks Mixed, Dollar Climbs Amid Economic Concerns: Markets Wrap - September 22, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold drops as dollar extends gains; focus on Fed commentary - September 22, 2020