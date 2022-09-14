Stocks tumble, dollar rallies as soaring U.S. inflation implies an aggressive Fed

The dollar index rallied on Tuesday and the S&P 500 tumbled 4% while Treasury yields surged after data showed U.S. consumer prices rising faster than expected in August, prompting bets for more …
