Delving into the mind of rogue colonel Peter Conrad in an effort to retrieve top-secret intel, Synapse is ostensibly a run-based shooter with a lean focus on combining gunplay … and this is the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips as US yields tick higher, focus still on Fed - June 7, 2023
- Synapse Hands-On Preview (PSVR2) – A Playbook Of Silver Linings - June 7, 2023
- Gold slips as US yields tick higher, focus still on Fed - June 7, 2023