The first known silver coins were minted around 600 BC in Lydia … He has a doctorate from the University of Southern California with a focus on international political economy.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- The History And Current Status Of Silver As A Currency And Investment Asset - March 9, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher on softer dollar; hawkish Powell caps upside - March 9, 2023
- Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.: Silver Wolf 2022 Year in Review and 2023 Outlook a Focus on Drilling at the Ana Maria Property - March 8, 2023