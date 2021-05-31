NEO is pleased to announce that Silver Spike Capital (“Silver Spike”), has launched a newly-formed Special Purpose Acquisition Company (“SPAC”), which made its public markets debut on the NEO Exchange …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
The NEO Exchange Announces Public Markets Debut of Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp.
NEO is pleased to announce that Silver Spike Capital (“Silver Spike”), has launched a newly-formed Special Purpose Acquisition Company (“SPAC”), which made its public markets debut on the NEO Exchange …