Precious Metals traders are shifting their focus from the banking crisis “safety trade” to a declining U.S. Dollar “store of value” trade … On a short-term basis, the technical backdrop shows Silver …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- The real levels Gold and Silver traders need to watch - April 14, 2023
- Today’s letters: Focus on bringing international flights to Ottawa, not airport hotels - April 14, 2023
- Wall Street opens flat; bank earnings, Fed comments in focus - April 14, 2023