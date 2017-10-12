Central Banks held a great deal of old official silver coins as stocks for decades … While most Mainstream analysts focus on supply and demand factors to determine short-term silver prices, I study them to figure out how the entire market is changing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- THE UNKNOWN FUNDAMENTAL: This Will Push The Silver Price Up Much Higher - October 12, 2017
- FIFA 18 Ultimate Team tips | Your guide to earning more coins and building your squad - October 12, 2017
- Gold rises as dollar sinks before U.S. inflation data - October 12, 2017