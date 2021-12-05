It’s a quieter week ahead on the economic calendar, with 45 stats in focus in the week ending 10 th December. In the week prior, 86 stats had been in focus. On Wednesday, JOLT’s job openings will be …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- The Week Ahead: Central Banks and COVID-19 in Focus alongside a busy Economic Calendar - December 5, 2021
- Meghan Markle latest news: Meg’s tactics ‘from a politics playbook’ as Prince Harry & Duchess focus on ‘building brand’ - December 4, 2021
- PSLV And Silver-Gold Trade - December 3, 2021