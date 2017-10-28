Templeton Global Total Return benefits from a skilled lead manager and analyst bench as well as a consistent approach, supporting a Morningstar Analyst Rating of Silver … Though the fund courts ample currency and credit risk, it shuns interest-rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- This Global Bond Fund Buys What the Market Shuns - October 28, 2017
- FORUM2: Should Puerto Rico become our 51st state? NO: Puerto Rican statehood is no silver bullet - October 28, 2017
- Silver wavers even as supply ebbs in ‘brutal’ lag behind gold - October 28, 2017