NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) – Gold prices rose on Friday as the threat of a global trade war pushed equities and the U.S. dollar lower and spurred demand … That’s why it has become the focus” of the gold market, he said. Also positive for gold was its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Trade war talk pushes gold prices higher as dollar eases - March 2, 2018
- Euro, Cable and Aussie Forex Trading – The Reward for Patience - March 2, 2018
- Trade war talk pushes gold prices higher - March 2, 2018