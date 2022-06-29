Silver could be set to outshine when the US CORE PCE print is released on Thursday. The rationale is that the recent inflation focus means the market is sensitive to any signs of peak inflation.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Trading silver over Thursday’s US CORE PCE print - June 29, 2022
- Rising prices key focus in election but no party has silver bullet - June 29, 2022
- Rising prices key focus in Japan election but no party has silver bullet - June 29, 2022