Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre and Akiko Fujita discuss currency swings as global central banks look to tighten financial conditions to fight inflation. [AUDIO LOGO] AKIKO FUJITA: Let’s bring in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- U.S. dollar in focus ahead of Fed rate hike decision - September 24, 2022
- Top Stocks To Buy Now? 2 Silver Stocks In Focus - September 23, 2022
- Industrials Up as Investors Focus on Silver Lining of Weak Data — Industrials Roundup - September 23, 2022