U.S. Futures Gain With Asia Stocks; Silver Surges: Markets Wrap

U.S. equity futures reversed declines and Asian stocks climbed Monday as concern receded over volatile retail trading and signs of an easing cash crunch in China aided sentiment. Silver futures surged …
