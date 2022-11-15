The S&P500 at one point managed to put in a fresh two month high, however the lack of momentum over 4,000 soon petered out, while the US dollar retreated from its highs of the day, which looks set to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- UK unemployment and US PPI in focus - November 15, 2022
- China retail sales slide, UK unemployment and US PPI in focus - November 15, 2022
- Gold rates today in India rise to highest in nearly 3 months, silver jumps - November 14, 2022