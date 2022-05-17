European stocks got off to a mixed start to the week yesterday, after a big decline in Chinese retail sales pointed to an economy that came to a crashing halt in April, as a result of widespread covid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- UK wages and US Retail Sales in focus - May 17, 2022
- Gold steady as dollar retreat offsets firmer Treasury yields - May 16, 2022
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD sellers flirt with $21.00 inside weekly falling channel - May 16, 2022