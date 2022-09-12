there will be a great deal of focus on the value of pound. Back in June 2016, when the UK voted to leave the European Union, sterling plunged against the dollar and it has been volatile since …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- US Dollar (USD) - September 12, 2022
- Wall Street Set For Higher Open As Focus Shifts To Inflation Data - September 12, 2022
- Silver Valley Metals Provides an Exploration Update at its Ranger-Page Project in the Silver Valley, Idaho - September 12, 2022