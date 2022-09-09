US Stock Futures Surge; Fed Speakers In Focus

Pre-open movers U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after recording gains on Thursday. The Dow Jones jumped around 193 points, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.6% in the …
