Investors will focus on a slew of economic data this week as well as speeches from Fed officials for clues on the trajectory of interest rates amid growing expectations that the Fed is done hiking …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- US STOCKS-Wall St set to dip at open, focus on inflation data - November 13, 2023
- US STOCKS-Futures dip as focus shifts to economic data - November 13, 2023
- Gold prices hover near three-week low as dollar firms and investors focus on US inflation data - November 12, 2023