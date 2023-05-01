My daughter is thrilled with her new car. Thanks Joe for all your time. I purchased my 2014 Ford Focus SE four years ago with 76k miles and its done exceptional well even though its exceeded 100K …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Used Ford Focus for sale in Little Silver, NJ under $9,000 - May 1, 2023
- Gold slips on firmer dollar as focus turns to Fed meet - April 30, 2023
- Used Ford Focus ST for sale in Silver Spring, MD - April 30, 2023