Get email alerts on this search. Never miss a car! Used I have two of these little cars a 2008 Ford Focus SeS and a 2009 Ford Focus SE and I have never had any issues with either car besides the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Used Ford Focus for sale in Silver Hill, MD under $25,000 - October 7, 2023
- Uzbekistan, Russia focus on expanding trade corridors - October 7, 2023
- 87 pc of Rs 2,000 currency notes returned as bank deposits; Rs 12,000 crore of currency yet to return: Das - October 6, 2023