All in all, a great experience. I have two of these little cars a 2008 Ford Focus SeS and a 2009 Ford Focus SE and I have never had any issues with either car besides the basic maintenance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Silver Star Properties Shifts Focus to Self Storage - April 11, 2023
- Used Ford Focus for sale in Silver Spring, MD under $9,000 - April 11, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar retreats, traders hunt for rate hike cues - April 11, 2023