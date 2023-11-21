This year’s summit will focus on sector-specific industrial parks with specialised infrastructure for sectors like medical devices, textiles, bulk drugs, vehicle scrappage, ceramics and jewellery.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Vibrant Gujarat Summit to focus on green H2, semiconductors, space tech - November 21, 2023
- Gold & Silver Getting Ready To Rally - November 21, 2023
- GameStop Memes, Litecoin, and BNB: $GSM A $2M Presale Triumph Amongst Upcoming Crypto Coins - November 21, 2023