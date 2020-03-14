From canceled events that bring in money from accommodations and eating, to postponed contracts for print jobs and catering gigs, how just the reaction to the virus is playing out in Butte County …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Virus’ economic impact in Chico certain but undefined - March 14, 2020
- Bank of England Doubles Down on Digital Currency Plans - March 13, 2020
- GMO’s Grantham Sees a Silver Lining in Coronavirus Crisis - March 13, 2020