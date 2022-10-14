Wall Street stocks closed sharply lower on Friday as investors worried about inflation and rising interest rates while the dollar rose against the yen and sterling after the British prime minister’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Wall Street slides, dollar gains on sterling and yen - October 14, 2022
- Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD slumps below $20.00 on risk aversion - October 14, 2022
- Gold on back foot as dollar, yields firm on rate-hike bets - October 14, 2022
Discussion about this post