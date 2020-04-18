It is this big focus. Famously, just DM’ing random fans all the time — arguing with them … the G League program is atop the mind of all future recruits. NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Abdur-Rahim …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Warriors’ Steve Kerr has idea to bring players, trolls face-to-face - April 18, 2020
- Gold Continues Uptrend, Rupee Hits All-Time Low, Stocks in Focus, and Top Cues to Track Today - April 18, 2020
- Ascendant Resources to Sell El Mochito Mine - April 17, 2020