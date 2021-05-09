A massive slowdown in hiring was not expected and the knee-jerk reaction across the bond market might have paved the way for further dollar weakness. The US economic recovery will likely take a lot …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Week Ahead: Dollar Declines After Massive Payrolls Miss; Inflation Now In Focus
A massive slowdown in hiring was not expected and the knee-jerk reaction across the bond market might have paved the way for further dollar weakness. The US economic recovery will likely take a lot …