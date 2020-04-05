But this week’s CBB will focus more on the global economy … The Chinese renminbi increased 0.07% versus the dollar this week (down 1.81% y-t-d). The Bloomberg Commodities Index declined 0.8% (down …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- Weekly Commentary: The King Of Sovereign Subprime - April 5, 2020
- Gold Prices Subdued On Firm Dollar Ahead Of US Data Amid Coronavirus Crisis - April 4, 2020
- Week ahead: Crude Oil returns to focus - April 3, 2020