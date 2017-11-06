People are frustrated and worn out (all you have to do is take a look at Ask Fleck), but rather than focus on what has transpired … reversing last week’s losses. Silver added 2.5% while gold popped 1%. Mined Over Matter I received a few frustrated …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- What Is Happening In The Gold & Silver Markets Is Remarkable - November 6, 2017
- Gold & Silver PRICES ARE SURGING But We Are Not In The Clear - November 6, 2017
- The Cartel Is Waiting And May Be Ready To Pounce On Gold & Silver Investors - November 6, 2017