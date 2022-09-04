The U.S. dollar is the strongest it’s been in decades, and it’s showing no signs of cooling off. Given the continuing focus by financial markets on the aggressive monetary policy tightening by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- What the Strong Dollar Means for Businesses and Investors - September 4, 2022
- Video game cryptocurrency to focus on in 2022 - September 3, 2022
- Forex Today: Dollar correction continues as focus shifts to key data releases - September 3, 2022