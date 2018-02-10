“It has been a tragic time but it is a testament to Lewis’s character, and his love and respect for Isabella, that he has been able to manage his grief and focus his energy on … full of stolen gold and silver coins when the catamaran sank.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- With mother lost at sea and father facing prison, baby girl in limbo - February 10, 2018
- Biathletes battling difficult conditions at Winter Olympics - February 10, 2018
- Best Bets on a Declining Dollar - February 8, 2018