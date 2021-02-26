Workday’s co-CEOs Chano Fernandez and Aneel Bhusri look to the future after a solid set of full year numbers. (Bhusri and Fernandez) Workday couldn’t get a break from Wall Street yesterday, despite …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Workday co-CEOs predict ‘re-acceleration’ in moving finance to the cloud and greater C-suite focus on employee engagement in the Vaccine Economy - February 26, 2021
- RPT-COLUMN-Surge abates but silver has more friends than ever: Andy Home - February 25, 2021
- Silver’s Clean Energy Future - February 25, 2021