A Network of Bullion Dealers Who Bid for Your Business With a SmartMetals® account from the Hard Assets Alliance, you’re always guaranteed the lowest prices for gold, silver … the U.S. dollar’s role in global trade,” he said. “The initial focus is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Silver News Editor (see all)
- World is turning its back on the dollar, Saxo Bank FX strategist writes - October 11, 2017
- Steve St. Angelo: SILVER Will EXPERIENCE A Price Rise NEVER WITNESSED Before IN HISTORY - October 10, 2017
- Trader: Gold Strength ACROSS CURRENCIES Is Set-Up For SUSTAINED MOVE Higher - October 10, 2017