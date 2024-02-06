China consumed 1,089.7 metric tons of gold last year, up 8.78 percent year-on-year, according to data released by the China Gold Association. 中国黄金协会发布的数据显示，2023年全国黄金消费量为1089.69吨，同比增长8.78%。
