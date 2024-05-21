The appeal of gold crosses cultures. It’s a good safeguard against inflation, no matter what happens in the economy. That’s only one of 10 key reasons why gold is a hot investment.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- 10 reasons why gold is gleaming more than ever - May 21, 2024
- A rare feather just sold for $28,000, making it worth 40 times as much as gold by weight - May 21, 2024
- Gold prices in Jordan Today 21 May, Tuesday - May 21, 2024